Discover Sengi

Sengi will let you use all your accounts
easily and seamlessly
Quick Overview
Main Functionalities
Seamless account switch
Just click on the account's avatar,
and all your next actions will be performed by it.
All instances timelines in one place
Add timelines and lists from all your accounts in the same interface.
Don't lose your focus
Opening a profile, thread, hashtag or even just replying to someone will always take place in the current Timeline.
Labels
Get a quick insight if a status is part of a thread, has replies, is from a bot, is old, is
cross-posted (limited to local TL) or is remotely fetched.
more details
Auto-remove Thread's Content-Warnings
Easily remove all CW from a thread
with one single click!
And many more!
There is a lot more things to discover
and more to come too!